Mushroom Market 2024, Global Size, Share, Latest Trends, Growth Analysis, Forecast Report 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global mushroom marke t report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global mushroom market size reached US$ 67.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 116.8 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032 .

Mushrooms are the fruiting bodies of fungi that grow above ground, generally in damp and nutrient-rich conditions. They are available in a wide array of species, such as button, shiitake, portobello, and oyster. They are characterized by a stem, a cap, and gills on the underside of the cap. Often classified as culinary, medicinal, or psychoactive, they serve diverse functions across multiple sectors. In the culinary world, they are prized for their rich flavors and meaty textures and often substitute for animal proteins in vegetarian dishes. Medicinally, certain mushroom varieties like Reishi and Cordyceps are touted for their potential health benefits, ranging from immune system support to anti-cancer properties. They are highly sustainable, as they require minimal land, water, and energy to grow, making them an environmentally friendly crop. Their varied uses, health benefits, and low environmental impact constitute them as invaluable commodities in today's market.

Global Mushroom Market Trends:

The global mushroom market is majorly driven by the rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of mushrooms, which is leading to increased adoption in diets and medicinal uses. Along with this, the trend of plant-based eating is also propelling the demand for mushrooms as meat alternatives, especially in developed countries. In addition, advancements in mushroom cultivation techniques are leading to higher yields and a greater variety of mushroom types available for commercial use, thereby increasing their accessibility. In addition, the growing popularity of exotic mushroom varieties in culinary applications is another driver elevating market demand. On the industrial side, technological advancements in storage, packaging, and transportation have improved the shelf life and quality of the product, stimulating market growth. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among consumers, culinary trends, and technological advancements are creating a positive market outlook.

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

OKECHAMP S.A.

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. The Mushroom Company

Breakup by Mushroom Type:



Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom Others

Breakup by Form:



Fresh Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Dried Mushroom Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by End-Use:



Food Processing Industry

Food Service Sector

Direct Consumption Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

