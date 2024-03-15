Paraxylene (PX) Market 2024, Global Size, Share, Industry Trends, Outlook & Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Paraxylene (PX) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including paraxylene (PX) market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global paraxylene (PX) market size reached US$ 49.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 78.6 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032 .

Paraxylene (PX) Market Overview:

Paraxylene (PX) is a chemical essential in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and fibers. As a clear, colorless liquid, it's distinguished by its sweet odor and is highly flammable. PX is primarily used in the polyester industry for fabric and packaging materials. Its working mechanism involves serving as a key intermediate in the synthesis of terephthalic acid and dimethyl terephthalate, crucial for PET production. Properties of PX include high purity and stability, making it suitable for industrial processes. The advantages of using PX are its efficiency in producing high-quality polyester and its versatility in various applications ranging from textiles to bottling.

Global Paraxylene (PX) Market Trends:

The global market is mainly driven by the escalating demand for polyester fibers in the textile industry. Concurrently, the growing consumption of PET for packaging, particularly in the food and beverage sector, is significantly contributing to market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of PET in various industrial applications, including in the automotive and electronics sectors, is serving as a critical growth stimulator. The market also benefits from the continuous advancements in production technologies, leading to more efficient and cost-effective PX manufacturing processes. Additionally, the rising global economic growth, particularly in emerging economies, is expanding the consumer base for polyester products, thereby fuelling the PX market. The market is further supported by the expanding retail and e-commerce sectors, which increase the demand for PET-based packaging solutions. Factors such as the development of new applications for PET in 3D printing and the healthcare sector, and the shift towards lightweight and sustainable packaging options, are also contributing to the market's expansion.

Key Players in the Paraxylene (PX)Industry:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



Braskem, China National Petroleum Corporation

ENEOS Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

National Petrochemical Company

PT Pertamina

Reliance Industries Limited

SK incheon petrochem Co. Ltd. Toray International Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:



Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Plastics

Textile Others

Breakup by Region:





North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

