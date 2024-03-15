Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market Size, Report Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market Report by Indication (Blood Cancer, Solid Tumors, and Others), Model (Syngeneic, Xenograft, Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX), and Others), Application (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

The global oncology based in-vivo CRO market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Industry:



Increasing Prevalence of Cancer:

The oncology-based in-vivo CRO market is significantly driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. The rising incidence of various types of cancer, including lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer, necessitates the development of novel therapeutics and treatments. This rise in cancer cases globally propels the demand for extensive research and development activities, where contract research organizations (CROs) play a crucial role. In-vivo CROs offer essential services such as preclinical testing, which involves animal studies to assess the safety and efficacy of new oncology drugs before they proceed to clinical trials in humans. The critical need for innovative cancer treatments continues to push pharmaceutical companies to invest in research, thereby boosting the market for oncology-based in-vivo CROs.

Technological Advancements in Preclinical Research:

Technological advancements in preclinical research significantly contribute to the growth of the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market. Modern technologies, including high-throughput screening, bioinformatics, and advanced imaging techniques, have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of preclinical oncology studies. These advancements allow for more precise and detailed analysis of the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of potential oncology therapies, leading to a higher success rate in the development of cancer treatments. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug discovery processes has revolutionized the way CROs operate, enabling the identification of novel drug candidates at a faster pace and with higher accuracy. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly rely on CROs equipped with cutting-edge technologies to accelerate their oncology research and development projects. Strategic Collaborations and Outsourcing:

The growth of the oncology-based in-vivo CRO market is also propelled by strategic collaborations and outsourcing trends. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly partnering with CROs to leverage their expertise, advanced technologies, and infrastructure for efficient drug development processes. These collaborations allow drug manufacturers to focus on their core competencies while CROs handle the complex and time-consuming tasks of in-vivo studies, regulatory submissions, and trial management. Outsourcing to CROs reduces the time and costs associated with oncology drug development and facilitates access to global expertise and markets. The trend towards strategic partnerships is expected to continue, fostering innovation and speeding up the introduction of new cancer treatments to the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Industry:



Champions Oncology Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec SE

ICON Plc

Labcorp Drug Development (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

Living Tumor Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

WuXi AppTec Xentech

Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Indication:



Blood Cancer

Solid Tumors Others

Based on the indication, the market has been segmented into blood cancer, solid tumors, and others.

Breakup by Model:



Syngeneic

Xenograft

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Others

On the basis of the model, the market has been categorized into syngeneic, xenograft, patient derived xenograft (PDX), and others.

Breakup by Application:



Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers

Based on the application, the market has been bifurcated into hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Based on the region, the market includes North America (the United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market Trends:

The oncology-based in-vivo CRO market is witnessing the increasing focus on personalized medicine, which involves tailoring medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. This approach necessitates the development of biomarker-driven oncology therapies, where CROs play a pivotal role in identifying specific genetic markers and testing personalized treatment efficacy in preclinical models.

Additionally, there is a growing interest in immuno-oncology research, exploring the potential of the immune system to fight cancer. This area offers vast opportunities for in-vivo CROs specializing in immunotherapy studies, including checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies. Another significant trend is the expansion of CRO services into emerging markets, where increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities presents new opportunities for global CROs.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

