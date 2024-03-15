Hair Oil Market Report 2024 To 2032: Size, Demand, Top Companies And Trends

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Hair Oil Market Report by Type (Light Hair Oil, Heavy Hair Oil, Cooling Hair Oil, and Others), Product Type (Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, Argan Oil, and Others), Category (Non-Medicated, Medicated), Application (Individual, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032” . The global hair oil market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2032.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-oil-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hair Oil Industry:

Increasing Awareness of Hair Health and Scalp Nourishment:

Growing awareness about the importance of hair health and scalp nutrition is driving the growth of the market. People are becoming more aware of the various factors that affect hair quality, such as pollution, stress, and diet, increasing the demand for products that promise to reduce these effects. Hair oils are known for their deep conditioning properties, and their ability to combat problems like dryness, breakage, and thinning is gaining popularity. Manufacturers are responding by including natural and organic ingredients, which have long been considered safer and more beneficial for hair health.

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation:

Manufacturers are investing in research work to create formulations that provide multiple benefits such as hair growth stimulation, scalp health improvement, and protection from environmental damage. The development of lighter, non-greasy oil formulations is making hair oils more attractive to a wider audience, including those with thin or oily hair types. Additionally, advances in packaging and application methods are improving the user experience, making products more convenient and attractive to buyers. These innovations are not only meeting the growing needs and preferences of users but also increasing competition among brands, leading to the availability of a wider variety of products.

Emergence of E-commerce and Digital Marketing:

The growing emergence of e-commerce and digital marketing platforms has made it easier for brands to reach a wider audience. Online retail platforms facilitate the discovery, comparison and purchase of hair oils from anywhere in the world, expanding the market beyond geographical boundaries. Additionally, digital marketing strategies, including social media campaigns, influencer partnerships, and targeted advertising, are enabling brands to connect directly with buyers, build brand loyalty, and increase sales. This digital shift not only facilitates greater visibility for niche and emerging brands, but also allows personalization of marketing efforts to meet the needs and preferences of individuals.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hair Oil Industry:



Amway Corp. (Alticor Inc.)

Aveda Corporation (The Estée Lauder Companies) Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

CavinKare Group, Dabur Ltd

Emami Limited

Himalaya Wellness Company

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Marico Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited The Avon Company (Natura Co Holding S/A)

Hair Oil Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Light Hair Oil

Heavy Hair Oil

Cooling Hair Oil Others

Light hair oil exhibits a clear dominance in the market accredited to its non-greasy texture and suitability for everyday use.

By Product Type:



Coconut Oil

Almond Oil

Argan Oil Others

Coconut oil represents the largest segment due to its widespread availability, affordability, and known benefits for hair health.

By Category:



Non-Medicated Medicated

Medicated accounts for the majority of the market share, driven by increasing awareness about scalp health and the effectiveness of these oils in treating various hair and scalp issues.

By Application:



Individual Commercial

Based on the application, the market has been bifurcated into individual and commercial.

By Distribution Channel:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Online Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the biggest market share attributed to their extensive reach, convenience, and ability to offer a wide variety of hair oil brands and types under one roof.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to the growing awareness about medicinal oils and the increasing cases of hair loss problems among the masses.

Global Hair Oil Market Trends:

The increasing customization and personalization of hair oil products is offering a favorable market outlook. Individuals are looking for solutions tailored to their specific hair concerns and types, leading brands to offer customizable hair oil blends. Advances in technology and online platforms allow individuals to specify their hair problems, such as dryness, frizziness, or thinning, and receive a product that matches their specific needs. This trend of personalization is increasing user satisfaction and loyalty, as users experience better results with products designed for their hair care routine.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163