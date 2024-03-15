Hair Oil Market Report 2024 To 2032: Size, Demand, Top Companies And Trends

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group's report titled “Hair Oil Market Report by Type (Light Hair Oil, Heavy Hair Oil, Cooling Hair Oil, and Others), Product Type (Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, Argan Oil, and Others), Category (Non-Medicated, Medicated), Application (Individual, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032” . The global hair oil market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2032.
Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hair Oil Industry:
Increasing Awareness of Hair Health and Scalp Nourishment:
Growing awareness about the importance of hair health and scalp nutrition is driving the growth of the market. People are becoming more aware of the various factors that affect hair quality, such as pollution, stress, and diet, increasing the demand for products that promise to reduce these effects. Hair oils are known for their deep conditioning properties, and their ability to combat problems like dryness, breakage, and thinning is gaining popularity. Manufacturers are responding by including natural and organic ingredients, which have long been considered safer and more beneficial for hair health.
Technological Advancements and Product Innovation:
Manufacturers are investing in research work to create formulations that provide multiple benefits such as hair growth stimulation, scalp health improvement, and protection from environmental damage. The development of lighter, non-greasy oil formulations is making hair oils more attractive to a wider audience, including those with thin or oily hair types. Additionally, advances in packaging and application methods are improving the user experience, making products more convenient and attractive to buyers. These innovations are not only meeting the growing needs and preferences of users but also increasing competition among brands, leading to the availability of a wider variety of products.
Emergence of E-commerce and Digital Marketing:
The growing emergence of e-commerce and digital marketing platforms has made it easier for brands to reach a wider audience. Online retail platforms facilitate the discovery, comparison and purchase of hair oils from anywhere in the world, expanding the market beyond geographical boundaries. Additionally, digital marketing strategies, including social media campaigns, influencer partnerships, and targeted advertising, are enabling brands to connect directly with buyers, build brand loyalty, and increase sales. This digital shift not only facilitates greater visibility for niche and emerging brands, but also allows personalization of marketing efforts to meet the needs and preferences of individuals.
Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hair Oil Industry:
Amway Corp. (Alticor Inc.) Aveda Corporation (The Estée Lauder Companies) Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd CavinKare Group, Dabur Ltd Emami Limited Himalaya Wellness Company Johnson & Johnson Private Limited Marico Limited Patanjali Ayurved Limited The Avon Company (Natura Co Holding S/A)
Hair Oil Market Report Segmentation:
By Type:
Light Hair Oil Heavy Hair Oil Cooling Hair Oil Others
Light hair oil exhibits a clear dominance in the market accredited to its non-greasy texture and suitability for everyday use.
By Product Type:
Coconut Oil Almond Oil Argan Oil Others
Coconut oil represents the largest segment due to its widespread availability, affordability, and known benefits for hair health.
By Category:
Medicated accounts for the majority of the market share, driven by increasing awareness about scalp health and the effectiveness of these oils in treating various hair and scalp issues.
By Application:
Based on the application, the market has been bifurcated into individual and commercial.
By Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Pharmacies Online Stores Others
Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the biggest market share attributed to their extensive reach, convenience, and ability to offer a wide variety of hair oil brands and types under one roof.
Regional Insights:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to the growing awareness about medicinal oils and the increasing cases of hair loss problems among the masses.
Global Hair Oil Market Trends:
The increasing customization and personalization of hair oil products is offering a favorable market outlook. Individuals are looking for solutions tailored to their specific hair concerns and types, leading brands to offer customizable hair oil blends. Advances in technology and online platforms allow individuals to specify their hair problems, such as dryness, frizziness, or thinning, and receive a product that matches their specific needs. This trend of personalization is increasing user satisfaction and loyalty, as users experience better results with products designed for their hair care routine.
