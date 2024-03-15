Europe CBD Oil Market Size, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Europe CBD Oil Market Report by Source (Marijuana Based, Hemp Based), Product Type (Inorganic, Organic), Product Category (Flavoured, Unflavoured), Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Nutraceuticals, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), and Country 2024-2032 ” The Europe CBD oil market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.65% during 2024-2032.

CBD oil also known as cannabidiol oil, is a natural extract derived from the Cannabis sativa plant. Unlike its counterpart, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD does not produce the psychoactive effects typically associated with marijuana. CBD oil is primarily known for its potential health benefits, as it interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating various bodily functions. One of the key attributes of CBD oil is its alleged ability to alleviate various health issues. Research and anecdotal evidence suggest that it may help reduce anxiety, alleviate pain, and even mitigate symptoms of certain medical conditions like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, it has gained popularity as a supplement for promoting general well-being and relaxation. The production of CBD oil involves extracting the compound from the hemp plant and then diluting it with a carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil. This process ensures that the final product is safe for consumption and easy to administer. CBD oil comes in various forms, including tinctures, capsules, and topical creams, making it versatile for different preferences and needs.

Europe CBD Oil Market Trends and Drivers:

There is a growing awareness among consumers in Europe about the potential health benefits of CBD oil. As more individuals seek natural alternatives for wellness and health issues, CBD has gained acceptance as a non-psychoactive option with a wide range of potential uses. Additionally, European consumers have shown a preference for natural and organic products, and CBD oil fits into this trend perfectly. CBD is often sourced from organic hemp plants and is perceived as a natural remedy, aligning with the broader demand for clean and sustainable products. Other than this, the CBD market in Europe has seen a proliferation of product types, including oils, tinctures, capsules, edibles, topicals, and more. This diversity caters to a wide range of consumer preferences and needs, further driving market growth. Besides this, CBD is finding its way into various industries beyond health and wellness, including cosmetics, food and beverages, and even pet care. This cross-industry integration has expanded the market's reach and potential customer base. In line with this, the CBD industry presents economic opportunities, including job creation and revenue generation. This has encouraged investment and entrepreneurship in the sector, contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased demand for products that offer stress relief and relaxation. CBD's potential calming effects have made it attractive to individuals seeking relief from anxiety and stress.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Source:



Marijuana Based Hemp Based

Breakup by Product Type:



Inorganic Organic

Breakup by Product Category:



Flavoured Unflavoured

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare

Nutraceuticals Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Direct Indirect

Breakup by Country:



Germany

Spain

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Russia Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Aurora Cannabis

Diamond CBD Inc.

ENDOCA, APHRIA Inc.

ConnOils LLC, Elixinol Global Limited

Emblem CANNABIS

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC CBD Ultra Limited and The Original Alternative Limited.

