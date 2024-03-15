Relatively Cold Conditions Countrywide For Today

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra)-- The weather is expected to be mostly cold with occasional warm spells in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Low-lying clouds will be visible in the north and center of the Kingdom, and there is a slim chance of light, spotty showers of rain in certain areas of the north for a brief period of time.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 6 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 27 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.