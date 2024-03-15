Sandeep Marwah Launches New Musical Program At Radio Noida 107.4

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Radio Noida, the pioneering radio station of the City of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, celebrated its fifteenth anniversary with the launch of a dynamic new musical program. The station, established during the second Global Film Festival Noida fifteen years ago, has been a stalwart platform for showcasing diverse talent and voices.



Under the visionary leadership of Sandeep Marwah, Radio Noida 107.4 has provided a platform for countless emerging and established artists, experts in various fields including medicine, yoga, Ayurveda, as well as motivational speakers, and achievers from all walks of life. The station has also been instrumental in airing specialized programs curated by Marwah himself, covering crucial topics such as disability awareness, education, women empowerment, environmental issues, musical performances, and governmental initiatives, including the popular program ï¿1⁄2Man Ki Baat,ï¿1⁄2 which holds a special place in the heart of the Prime Minister.



In line with its commitment to offer diverse and engaging content to its audience, Radio Noida recently introduced a new musical program aimed at captivating listeners. Anchored by the talented Karunesh Sharma and developed under the expert guidance of radio director Sushil Bharti, this program promises to deliver a rich tapestry of musical entertainment to its audience.



To mark the launch of the program and to expand its reach in neighboring areas, a vibrant poster campaign was initiated. The poster not only highlights the essence of the new musical program but also seeks to attract more listeners to the dynamic offerings of Radio Noida.



The introduction of this new musical program underscores Radio Noidaï¿1⁄2s commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing quality content that resonates with its audience. With Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s continued guidance and the collective efforts of the talented team behind the station, Radio Noida remains a beacon of creativity, culture, and community engagement in the region.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143