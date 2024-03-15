India And Austria Forge Stronger Ties To Promote Art And Culture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations between India and Austria, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment, had the honor of meeting with H.E. Martin Kocher, Federal Minister for Labour and Economy of the Republic of Austria, during his official visit to India. The meeting paved the way for discussions on creating closer ties in the realm of art and culture between the two nations.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah briefed Minister Kocher about the Indo-Austria Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative aimed at promoting relations between India and Austria through the vibrant mediums of art and culture. The Forum has been instrumental in developing mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.



The Indo-Austria Film and Cultural Forum witnessed a significant transformation following Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s two visits to Austria, elevating its stature and impact in promoting cultural exchange between the two nations. During the discussions, Dr. Sandeep Marwah also had the opportunity to engage with other members of the Austrian delegation accompanying Minister Kocher.



H.E. Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of Austria to India, expressed a keen interest in further developing and promoting relations between India and Austria through collaborative efforts in the fields of art and culture.



The meeting between Dr. Sandeep Marwah and Minister Kocher, along with the enthusiastic participation of Ambassador Wieser and other delegates, reflects the shared commitment of India and Austria towards strengthening cultural ties and supporting greater understanding between their peoples.



This significant development marks a new chapter in the bilateral relations between India and Austria, promising to deepen cultural exchanges and promote mutual appreciation of each otherï¿1⁄2s rich heritage and artistic traditions.



