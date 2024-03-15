Second Day Of XI Global Baku Forum Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azernews
The second day of the XI Global Baku Forum continues with panel
sessions, Azernews reports.
On the second day of the forum global discussions will be held
in preparation for COP29, including the climate, health, food and
nuclear safety issues. At the same time, the role of military and
economic alliances in global governance will be discussed.
It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing
the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku,
organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the
patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum
welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the
forum.
