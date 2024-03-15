(MENAFN- Straits Research) With the rapid pace of technological advancements, mobile devices and applications are playing a vital role in daily activities. The dependency on mobile and web applications drives the demand for IME software in the global market.

Growing Adoption of Speech Technology to Bolster IME Software Market

Human-machine interaction technology is rapidly evolving, and speech technology has established a solid foundation in recent years. Key players are continuously innovating speech recognition technology and exploring its applications. Over the years, players have improved recognition accuracy and incited technological advancements by employing AI.

With technological advancements in smartphones and smart devices, there is a rising trend in vocal searches. According to TranscribeMe Inc., by 2020, more than 30% of all searches will be done through speech. In light of this trend, key vendors are successfully deploying speech recognition into online as well as offline Input Method Editor (IME) products. In 2019, according to Baidu, the company achieved 35% higher accuracy than the industry average in its offline speech IME products and ensured enhanced user experience without going online. Microsoft is also offering built-in speech recognition and built-in IME in its Windows operating system. Various small companies are providing apps that deliver speech-to-text user interface. For instance, Kõnele provides an Android app which assists an IME to convert voice into the text.

Presence of Open Source Software May Hinder Market Growth to an Extent

Many companies in the market are offering open-source input method editor software and apps, which are free of cost. These software solutions and apps are easy to set up and available in various languages. For instance, SlideME LLC provides free IME to support English and Chinese input. The availability of a large number of open source software and apps poses a challenge for existing players as they are compelled to offer add-on services as a means to sustain the competition.



Demand for Gesture Recognition Technology to Create Growth Opportunities

Gesture technology is a growing field of research, and several players are targeting its incorporation in their applications. Gesture recognition takes human-machine interaction to the next level and provides a unique user experience. It is primarily used in gaming consoles, PCs, and smart TVs. The ever-evolving technology has taken human-machine interaction to the next level by providing unique user experience. The growing popularity of this technology is compelling players to embrace gesture input method. According to Microsoft, the company has been investing in gesture as an input method and focusing on the development of intuitive gestures such as the insertion gesture (to add space between words or letters) and commit gesture.

Japan, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong to Remain Prominent Markets for IME in Asia-Pacific

The demand for Pinyin IME is higher in Mainland China and Singapore as people use simplified Chinese characters in these regions. Taiwan and Hongkong are accustomed to traditional Chinese characters and prefer Bopomofo and other IME editors based on character shapes. Japan also holds a considerable share in the market. A free IME by Baidu is quite popular in the country, with over 4 million users. The program assists in typing Japanese characters (hiragana, katakana) and converting hiragana into Kanji, based on context and usage frequency.

Need for Accessibility of Region Language in e-Government Services to Drive Market Growth in LAMEA

Several governments and regulatory bodies in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) are actively promoting their countries' transition towards an informative society where e-government websites are posing as a primary gateway for government information delivery. To ensure that all citizens benefit from e-government services, it is of paramount importance to secure universal accessibility of regional language. This has encouraged the Middle East to embrace input method software solutions.

Input Method Editor Software Market Segmentation

By Type



Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Others



By Application



PCs

Smartphones/Tablets

TVs

Smart Devices

Others



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA





