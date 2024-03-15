Supply Chain Finance Market Share, Size, Revenue, Trends, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Supply Chain Finance Market Report by Provider (Banks, Trade Finance House, and Others), Offering (Letter of Credit, Export and Import Bills, Performance Bonds, Shipping Guarantees, and Others), Application (Domestic, International), End User (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global supply chain finance market size reached US$ 6.94 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.48 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.51% during

2024-2032.



For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/supply-chain-finance-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Supply Chain Finance Industry:

Rapid Digitization:

Digital platforms streamline the supply chain finance (SCF) process and automate tasks, such as invoice processing, payment initiation, and risk assessment. This efficiency reduces the time and resources required for financing, making SCF more accessible and attractive to businesses. Digital SCF platforms also provide real-time visibility into the entire supply chain, enabling better tracking of transactions, inventory levels, and financial flows. This transparency improves risk management and decision-making for both buyers and suppliers.

Demand for Sustainability:

Companies are facing growing pressure to adopt environmentally sustainable practices throughout their supply chains. SCF can incentivize sustainable behavior by offering preferential financing terms to suppliers with green initiatives, such as reduced carbon emissions, energy efficiency measures, or environment friendly sourcing practices. Ethical sourcing and fair labor practices are becoming important to consumers and stakeholders. SCF programs can support socially responsible supply chain practices by providing financing options that promote fair wages, safe working conditions, and compliance with labor standards, thereby enhancing supplier relationships and brand reputation.

Risk Mitigation:

SCF solutions provide buyers with greater visibility into their supply chains, allowing them to better forecast cash flows and plan for liquidity needs. By reducing uncertainty surrounding payment timing and amounts, SCF helps mitigate cash flow risks for both buyers and suppliers. SCF programs often involve third-party financiers, such as banks or financial institutions, assuming the credit risk associated with supplier financing. This arrangement shifts the credit risk away from the buyer, reducing their exposure to supplier default and payment delays.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Supply Chain Finance Industry:



Asian Development Bank

Bank of America Corporation

BNP Paribas

DBS Bank India Limited

HSBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Orbian Corporation Royal Bank of Scotland plc (NatWest Group plc)

Supply Chain Finance Market Report Segmentation:

By Provider:



Banks

Trade Finance House Others

Banks represent the largest segment due to their ability to offer a wide range of financing solutions and risk management services tailored as per the needs of both buyers and suppliers.

By Offering:



Letter of Credit

Export and Import Bills

Performance Bonds

Shipping Guarantees Others

Export and import bills account for the majority of the market share owing to the high volume of cross-border transactions and the need for financing solutions to facilitate trade flows efficiently.

By Application:



Domestic International

Domestic exhibits a clear dominance in the market as domestic supply chain finance transactions often outnumber international transactions, resulting in a larger market share for domestic applications.

By End User:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises hold the biggest market share, driven by their complex supply chains, extensive procurement networks, and significant financing needs.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the supply chain finance market on account of its robust manufacturing capabilities, extensive trade networks, and a rapidly expanding economy.

Global Supply Chain Finance Market Trends:

SCF programs are adopted by a wider range of industries and companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as businesses are recognizing the benefits of optimizing working capital and strengthening supplier relationships. There is a growing emphasis on sustainability within SCF programs, with companies integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into their supply chain financing strategies to promote responsible sourcing practices and reduce environmental impact.

Collaboration between financial institutions, technology providers, and supply chain stakeholders is driving innovations in SCF solutions, leading to the development of tailored financing options and improved integration with existing supply chain systems.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163