Intraoral Scanners Market Size, Share And Analysis Forecast 2024-2032

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Intraoral Scanners Market Report by Brand (Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, and Others), Type of Modality (Standalone, Portable, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

The global intraoral scanners market size was valued at US$ 418.2 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.04 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Intraoral Scanners Industry:

Technological Advancements:

Continuous technological advancements are improving the accuracy, speed, and ease of use of intraoral scanners, thereby enhancing the overall patient experience and clinical outcomes. Innovations, such as increased resolution imaging, faster scanning speeds, and improved software algorithms for 3D modeling, are making intraoral scanners indispensable in modern dental practices. Furthermore, the integration of these devices with digital workflow systems allows for seamless communication between dental professionals, laboratories, and specialists. This integration facilitates a more efficient workflow, from diagnosis and treatment planning to the fabrication of dental prosthetics. The advancement in technology is encouraging the adoption of intraoral scanners, driven by their ability to provide precise, real-time data, reduce treatment times, and improve the predictability of outcomes.

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry:

Individuals are becoming conscious of their appearance and dental health, which is driving the demand for cosmetic dental procedures like veneers, whitening, and orthodontics. Intraoral scanners play a crucial role in these procedures, offering dentists and orthodontists a tool for accurate, digital impressions that are essential for planning and executing cosmetic treatments. They provide a more comfortable experience for the patient while delivering superior accuracy and efficiency. This alignment with patient preferences and clinical needs is catalyzing the demand for intraoral scanning technology in cosmetic dentistry as more dental professionals seek to offer high-quality, aesthetically pleasing results.

Regulatory and Reimbursement Policies:

Regulatory bodies in various countries are recognizing the benefits of digital dentistry tools, including intraoral scanners, and are updating guidelines to encourage their use. This regulatory support is complemented by improvements in reimbursement policies that cover procedures involving digital impressions, making them more accessible to a broader patient base. There is an increase in the demand for intraoral scanners as insurance companies and healthcare providers acknowledge the cost-effectiveness, accuracy, and efficiency benefits of digital impressions over traditional methods. This supportive regulatory and reimbursement environment is not only reducing barriers to adoption but also encouraging investment in technological innovation, ensuring the continued improvement of intraoral scanners.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Intraoral Scanners Industry:



3M Company

3Shape A/S

Align Technology Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

Condor Scan

Densys3D Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Medit Corp.

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Oy Straumann AG.

Intraoral Scanners Market Report Segmentation:

By Brand:



Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS Others

Based on the brand, the market has been classified into Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, and others.

By Type of Modality:



Standalone

Portable Others

Standalone represents the largest segment, as they offer high precision and ease of use for dental practitioners without the need for additional hardware.

By End User:



Hospitals

Dental Clinics Others

Dental clinics hold the biggest market share due to the widespread adoption of intraoral scanners for various dental procedures, enhancing patient experience and treatment outcomes.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market owing to the high adoption rate of advanced dental technologies, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, and a strong focus on aesthetic dentistry.

Global Intraoral Scanners Market Trends:

The growing integration of intraoral scanners with computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems to enhance their functionality is offering a favorable market outlook. This integration enables a streamlined digital workflow, from the initial dental scan to the design and production of dental restorations and orthodontic devices.

The ability to directly transfer digital impressions to CAD/CAM systems not only speeds up the manufacturing process but also increases the accuracy and customizability of dental prosthetics and orthodontic solutions. This efficiency and precision are vital for both dental professionals and patients, as they lead to better fitting, aesthetically pleasing, and durable dental restorations.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

