GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis Report By Products Overview Prices, Share & Size 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Report by Product Type (Personal Care, Color Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The GCC halal cosmetics market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during 2024-2032.

Halal cosmetics are beauty and personal care products that are formulated according to Islamic law and principles. They encompass a wide range of products like foundations, concealers, lipsticks, eyeliners, and mascaras. They are free from ingredients that are forbidden in Islam, such as alcohol, pork-derived substances, and certain animal by-products. They adhere to ethical and cruelty-free practices, ensuring that no harm is inflicted on animals during testing or production. They are suitable for individuals with sensitive skin or allergies, as these products are formulated to be gentle and non-irritating, reducing the risk of adverse reactions. As they undergo stringent quality control measures to ensure the safety and efficacy of the products, the demand for halal cosmetics is rising in the GCC region.

GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the growing demand for halal cosmetics, as they are manufactured from natural ingredients and ethical sourcing, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in the GCC region. In line with this, the proliferation of halal certification bodies and standards in the region provides people with assurance regarding the authenticity and quality of halal products, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, halal cosmetic brands are investing in marketing and branding efforts, such as influencer marketing, social media campaigns, and product endorsements, to help them reach a wider range of buyers. This, along with the increasing awareness among the masses about the benefits of halal cosmetics, is strengthening the growth of the market in the GCC region. Besides this, the rising demand for halal baby care products like baby shampoos, lotions, and diaper creams formulated with gentle and natural ingredients suitable for sensitive baby skin is impelling the market growth in the region. In addition, the growing adoption of halal haircare products, including shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, and styling products designed to cleanse, moisturize, and style hair without compromising on religious beliefs is positively influencing the market in the GCC region.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Personal Care



Skin Care



Hair Care



Fragrances

Others

Color Cosmetics



Face Cosmetics



Eyes Cosmetics



Lips Cosmetics Nail Cosmetics

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Qatar

Turkey Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Amara Halal Cosmetics

Clara International Beauty Group

Iba Cosmetics, Lush

OnePure LLC

PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.

Sampure Minerals The Halal Cosmetics Company

