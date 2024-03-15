Indian Men’S Senior Team Leaves For Saudi Arabia To Play Afghanistan In World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A 25-member Indian Senior Men's Team left for Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 15, 2024, to play the away tie against Afghanistan in the Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Indian team will play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21, 2024, in Abha (March 22, 12.30 am IST). India's home match against Afghanistan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024.

India are currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, who are ahead on goal difference. The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait (1-0) in Kuwait City in their opening match of the qualifiers, before losing to Qatar (0-3) in Bhubaneswar. Qatar currently lead the group with six points.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Amey Ranawade, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.