Global Forklift Battery Market Size To Reach US$ 7.7 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 4.9% CAGR: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

Global Forklift Battery Market Insights

Global Forklift Battery Market size was valued at USD 4.90 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2032, grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2024-2032).

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Forklift Battery Market Report by Type (Lithium-ion Battery, Lead–Acid Battery, and Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Warehouses, Manufacturing, Construction, Retail and Wholesale Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Forklift Battery Industry:

Increasing Demand for Efficiency in Material Handling:

The growing adoption of electric forklifts powered by advanced battery technologies as businesses strive to enhance operational throughput and reduce downtime is offering a favorable market outlook. These batteries offer longer life spans, higher energy efficiency, and reduced charging times compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. Furthermore, the shift towards sustainability and the reduction of carbon footprint in operations is encouraging the adoption of electric forklifts, thereby driving the demand for high-performance batteries. Industries like logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing are seeking to leverage the benefits of electric forklifts to meet the rising demands for faster, more efficient supply chain operations.

Technological Advancements in Battery Solutions:

The rapid technological advancements in battery solutions, including lithium-ion (Li-ion) technology and solid-state batteries, are bolstering the market growth. Li-ion batteries offer numerous advantages over traditional lead-acid batteries, such as higher energy density, longer life cycles, and the ability to maintain consistent power output over their lifespan. These advancements are making Li-ion and other innovative battery technologies increasingly attractive to forklift manufacturers and end-users who are seeking to improve their operational efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. Moreover, the development of fast-changing technologies and battery management systems are further enhancing the appeal of electric forklifts, enabling more seamless integration into high-demand logistics and manufacturing workflows.

Regulatory Shift Towards Electrification:

Government regulations and policies aimed at reducing emissions and promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) are contributing to the market growth. Many countries are implementing strict environmental regulations that encourage the shift away from internal combustion engines towards electric alternatives. This regulatory push is compelling companies to adopt electric forklifts, thereby increasing the demand for efficient and durable batteries. Additionally, incentives and subsidies offered by governments for the adoption of green technologies are lowering the barrier to entry for businesses transitioning to electric forklifts. This regulatory environment is not only increasing demand for electric forklift batteries but also encouraging continuous innovation in battery technology to meet regulatory standards and operational efficiency goals.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forklift-battery-market/requestsample

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Forklift Battery Industry:



Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Crown Equipment Corporation

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Enersys

Exide Industries Limited

Flux Power

Microtex Energy Private Limited

Northland Industrial Truck Co. Inc. (Alta Enterprises LLC)

Storage Battery Systems LLC Systems Sunlight S.A.

Forklift Battery Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Lithium-ion Battery

Lead–Acid Battery Others

Lead-acid battery exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to their cost-effectiveness, reliability, and well-established recycling processes.

By Sales Channel:



OEM Aftermarket

Based on the sales channel, the market has been bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket.

By Application:



Warehouses

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail and Wholesale Stores Others

Manufacturing holds the biggest market share attributed to the extensive use of forklifts in material handling and inventory management within this sector.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to the growing adoption of automation technologies and the increasing investments in logistics and warehousing.

Global Forklift Battery Market Trends:

The growing integration of internet of things (IoT) technology with forklift battery management systems to enhance functionality is offering a favorable market outlook. This integration enables real-time monitoring and analytics of battery performance, health, and operational efficiency, offering insights that can improve maintenance schedules, prolong battery life, and enhance overall forklift operation.

Furthermore, the advent of battery-as-a-service (BaaS) models allows companies to lease or subscribe to battery services rather than purchasing the batteries outright, reducing upfront costs and shifting the responsibility of maintenance and upgrades to the service provider. This model not only makes the adoption of advanced battery technologies more accessible for businesses but also ensures that fleets can continually benefit from the latest advancements in battery technology without significant capital expenditure.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163