Record-Breaking Agribusiness Exports In February Reach $11.63 Billion

In February, Brazil witnessed a historic surge in its agribusiness exports, reaching an unprecedented $11.63 billion.



This marked a 19.7% increase over the previous year, translating to an additional $1.91 billion.

















Notable growth is attributed to four primary products: sugar, cotton, green coffee, and beef. They highlight the country's dynamic agricultural sector.









The foremost sectors driving these exports were the soy complex, meats, the sugarcane complex, forest products, and coffee, collectively accounting for 80.2% of February's exports.



This diversity not only emphasizes Brazil's rich agricultural portfolio but also its strategic position in the global market.















China remains Brazil's largest agribusiness trading partner, with purchases totaling $3.60 billion.



The United States followed, importing $842 million worth of Brazilian agribusiness products.









Remarkably, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates significantly increased their share of Brazilian agribusiness exports.



This indicates a growing international demand for Brazilian agricultural goods.



This shift underscores the broadening scope of Brazil's export destinations and its evolving trade relationships.



Furthermore, Brazil's agricultural imports saw a rise to $1.44 billion, with notable spending on vital production inputs such as fertilizers and agricultural pesticides.



This increase in imports reflects Brazil 's ongoing investment in enhancing its agricultural productivity and sustainability.









This record-setting performance in February illustrates Brazil's essential role in the global agribusiness landscape.



It showcases its capacity to meet the rising global demand for diverse agricultural products.

















The strategic expansion of export markets highlights Brazil's commitment to maintaining global agribusiness leadership. Investment in critical agricultural inputs enhances its status further.









