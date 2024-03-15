Brazilian Agribusiness Sets Employment Record In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's agribusiness industry hit an all-time high in employment, reaching 28.34 million jobs, Cepea and CNA report.



This 1.2% year-on-year increase sets a new record in the sector's job creation history since 2012, capturing 26.8% of national employment.



Significant employment boosts came from the agroservices and inputs sectors, growing 8.4% and 5.1%, respectively.



These gains underscore robust production achievements, benefiting the entire agribusiness chain.



However, the primary agriculture and livestock sectors saw a 5% drop in jobs, impacted by declines in several farming activities.







The agro-industrial segment's employment remained stable, balancing growth in livestock industries against declines in crop-based industries.



A notable trend was a 6% increase in formal employment, alongside a rise in workers with higher education levels, enhancing the sector's skill set.



Both male and female workforce participation grew by 1.2%, indicating balanced gender involvement in agribusiness.



Cepea's analysis, based on IBGE's PNAD-C data, incorporates novel methodological changes in 2023, broadening the scope to include those producing solely for personal consumption.



This comprehensive approach highlights the sector's evolving dynamics and its significant role in Brazil's employment landscape.

MENAFN15032024007421016031ID1107980471