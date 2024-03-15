Oil Prices Surge To Four-Month High Amid Demand Forecast Increase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices soared to their highest in four months, driven by the International Energy Agency's (IEA) updated forecasts.



These projections show increased global demand and a reduction in supply estimates, highlighting the oil market's shifting dynamics.



WTI crude oil prices broke past $81 per barrel, underscoring the significant market movements.



Even with the U.S. dollar strengthening due to unexpected wholesale inflation, suggesting a cautious approach from the Federal Reserve , oil's momentum didn't falter.



Both WTI and Brent crude saw significant gains, reaching multi-month highs on the New York Mercantile Exchange.







The IEA's recent report brings attention to an anticipated rise in global oil demand and a slight decrease in supply projections.



The adjustment considers reduced output from OPEC+ nations, highlighting the delicate balance between global oil supply and demand.









MUFG analysts observe rising bullish sentiment among traders, fueled by worries about supply constraints and geopolitical tensions.









The increase in net long-term oil positions indicates growing optimism in the market's direction.



The geopolitical landscape also influences oil prices, with recent attacks in the Russian region of Belgorod by Ukraine adding to the uncertainties affecting the oil market.



Such events, alongside attacks targeting Russian energy infrastructure, have contributed to the rising prices of oil contracts.



MUFG analysts predict further oil price increases in the latter half of the year, signaling a sustained upward market trend.



The interplay of market dynamics, supply concerns, and geopolitical tensions paints a complex picture of oil's future.

