Ibovespa Dips Amid Global Tensions And Declines In Major Stocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, the Ibovespa experienced a slight decline of 0.25%, closing at 127,689.97 points, influenced by negative trends in the U.S. markets where major indexes closed in the red.



The commercial dollar saw a modest increase of 0.22%, reaching R$ 4.98, alongside a rise in future interest rates.



Highlighting the day's developments was a significant 2.5% increase in Brazilian retail sales for January.









Economists from Suno Research and AZ Quest highlighted the positive impact of a robust job market and the continuation of Selic rate cuts.



They also emphasized a favorable scenario for consumption and credit, especially for segments heavily reliant on financing.









They noted that this strong retail growth, as reported by IBGE, was driven by expansion across all major sectors.















Contrasting with Brazil's domestic success, U.S. retail sales fell short of expectations.



The Producer Price Index (PPI) exceeded forecasts, complicating predictions for the start of the U.S. interest rate cut cycle before June.















Monthly PPI Trends and Economic Concerns







Analysts noted that the monthly PPI mostly showed negative movements, indicating a high pass-through of inflationary costs.



However, this overshadowed the positive contributions from the previous three months.









This dynamic underscores the ease of price transfers in a vibrant economy. High figures in other services indicate widespread inflation within the local economy.









This sentiment of disappointment was further fueled by the rise in U.S. Treasury bonds and a selloff that impacted Ibovespa.



Global concerns also played a role, notably the ongoing decline in iron ore prices due to worries about demand in China, which contributed to a 1.27% drop in Vale's stock.



Although oil benchmarks fluctuated throughout the day but ultimately closed higher, Petrobras ended the day down by 0.44%, still affected by dividend crisis concerns, leading investors to proceed with caution.



Looking ahead, Friday appears to be calmer in terms of economic indicators, though minor data releases are expected.



Yet, market participants remain vigilant in this dynamic and interconnected global financial landscape.

