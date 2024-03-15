North Korea Demonstrates Latest Tank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK held competitions among tank crews, during which new types of tanks were demonstrated, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

"The competitions were held according to the division-by-division method. They are aimed at strictly checking the practical skills of tankers and working out methods of conducting combat operations on various tactical tasks. Distinguished tank crews from large tank formations participated in the competition," the agency said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Defense Minister Kang Soon Nam and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army Lee Yong Gil attended the competition.

"Comrade Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction that the new type of linear tank, which for the first time demonstrated its amazing combat capability at today's tank competitions, showed powerful striking force and maneuverability. He said that we can confidently be proud of our army's possession of the most powerful tank in the world," KCNA notes.

After the competition, Kim Jong-un personally tested the new tank, taking the place of the driver.