North Korea Demonstrates Latest Tank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The DPRK held competitions among tank crews, during which new
types of tanks were demonstrated, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).
"The competitions were held according to the
division-by-division method. They are aimed at strictly checking
the practical skills of tankers and working out methods of
conducting combat operations on various tactical tasks.
Distinguished tank crews from large tank formations participated in
the competition," the agency said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Defense Minister Kang Soon Nam
and Chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army Lee Yong
Gil attended the competition.
"Comrade Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction that the new type of
linear tank, which for the first time demonstrated its amazing
combat capability at today's tank competitions, showed powerful
striking force and maneuverability. He said that we can confidently
be proud of our army's possession of the most powerful tank in the
world," KCNA notes.
After the competition, Kim Jong-un personally tested the new
tank, taking the place of the driver.
