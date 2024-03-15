EU Commends Kazakhstan's Position On Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union commends Kazakhstan's clear stance on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its adherence to international law.

That's according to an EU statement that was read out at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna with the participation of Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We commend Kazakhstan's clear stance on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its adherence to international law, including the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act principles," the statement said.

The EU also thanked the Kazakh government "for its active and constructive engagement in support of the OSCE as our common security platform, as well as its efforts to intensify regional cooperation within Central Asia."

According to the statement, the European Union is committed to deepening and broadening our relations with Kazakhstan in all mutually beneficial areas.

Earlier reports said that Kazakhstan, an ally of Russia in the CSTO, had not supported Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Kazakhstan supports the cessation of bloodshed in Ukraine "on the basis of territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of states in accordance with the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter."

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that his country did not need to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.