Scientists Say Earth's Atmosphere May Collapse Due To Satellites

Massive satellite groupings in Earth's orbit in the future may
become a threat to its atmosphere due to magnetic dust produced by
The study by Sierra Salter-Hunt, a doctoral student at the University
study by Sierra Salter-Hunt, a doctoral student at the University
of Iceland.
The author of the article suggested that dust from satellite
constellations can weaken the magnetosphere of our planet by half,
protecting the atmosphere from solar radiation.
According to Salter-Hunt estimates, 500,000 to 1 million private
satellites will be able to orbit our planet in the coming decades.
When all these satellites eventually fall to Earth, it could
dramatically increase the amount of cosmic dust in the atmosphere -
billions of times higher than current levels.
It is currently unclear where all this cosmic dust will end up,
but Salter-Hunt believes that it will probably settle in the upper
part of the ionosphere, an area of the atmosphere at an altitude of
80 to 644 kilometers above Earth.
In the worst-case scenario, according to the scientists,
increased radiation levels bombarding the upper ionosphere may
begin to blow away the outer boundaries of our atmosphere. Such
processes naturally occur on Mars and Mercury. But it may take
centuries and millennia to implement the worst option.
