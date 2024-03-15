Celebrating Women’S Leadership: Bryant & Stratton College Hosts Panels In Honor Of Women’S History Month

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. & HAMPTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of Women's History Month, Bryant & Stratton College (B&SC) proudly announces two dynamic panel discussions aimed at spotlighting the exceptional leadership of women across diverse sectors. Scheduled for March 19th and March 21st, these panels will delve into topics crucial for career advancement and empowerment.





On March 19th from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, the B&SC Virginia Beach Campus will host“Women Behind Leading Non-Profits,” featuring esteemed leaders from the local community. The panelists include Michelle Ellis Young, Chief Executive Officer of YWCA-South Hampton Roads; Edith G. White, President/CEO of Hampton Roads Community Action Program; Jill Queen, Director of Women United at United Way of South Hampton Roads; and Tracy Keller, CEO of The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

Continuing the celebration on March 21st, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, the B&SC Hampton Campus will present“Women Who Lead with Purpose,” symposium with featured renown panelists Michelle Ellis Young, alongside Mary Bunting, City Manager of the City of Hampton, VA; and Captain Janet Days, the Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk, the world's largest naval base, making history as the first Black woman to hold this position.

The panels aim to celebrate the accomplishments of these distinguished women while offering insights into leadership, entrepreneurship, and career advancement. Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions and invaluable advice from leaders who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.

“These panels serve as a tribute to the indomitable spirit and leadership prowess of women,” said Jeff Thorud, Market Director at B&SC's Virginia Campuses.“We are honored to provide a platform for these trailblazers to share their experiences and inspire others to reach greater heights.”

Event Details:

Women Behind Leading Non-Profits



Date: March 19, 2024



Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM



Location: B&SC Virginia Beach Campus, 301 Centre Pointe Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462



For more information: 757.499.7900

Women Who Lead with Purpose



Date: March 21, 2024



Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM



Location: B&SC Hampton Campus, 5030 Kilgore Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666



For more information: 757.896.6001

Join us in celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women leaders this Women's History Month!

