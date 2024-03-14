How Professional Athletes Balance Training With Fasting During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

Recently, 23-year-old MMA fighter Dalia Abodeff, a World Bronze medallist, represented Egypt at the African Games as MMA debuted on the continental Olympic platform, advancing the vision of MMA becoming an Olympic sport. The finals, for which she bagged a gold medal, took place on March 12-the second day of the holy month of Ramadan.

As sports such as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), as well as other martial arts such as Jiu-Jitsu, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai continue to rise in popularity in the Middle East, there has been an influx of young Middle Eastern men and women pursuing full-time careers as professional athletes.

Come the month of Ramadan, numerous Muslim athletes have to refrain from eating or drinking from dawn until sunset, prioritising self-reflection and prayer as integral components of their faith's pillars. This fasting period has to coincide with their athletic endeavours, emphasising their commitment to both spiritual devotion and sporting excellence in order to compete on global platforms.

Ramadan - ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar - is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, fasting from dawn until sunset, refraining from food and drink consumption. The fast from dawn to dusk ranges from 12 to 17 hours depending on location, with the duration in the UAE this year being 13 hours, and is broken each evening with a meal called iftar and the pre-dawn meal before beginning the fast called suhoor.

Fasting during Ramadan is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it also involves spiritual reflection, increased prayer, reading the Quran, and acts of charity, culminating in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of fasting.

How does Ramadan affect athletes' training?

According to research paper The Impact of Ramadan Observance upon Athletic Performance (Shephard, 2012), observing Ramadan can significantly impact the training and performance of competitive athletes, especially when it falls during the hotter months with long daylight hours. Hence, nutritional and behavioural strategies need to mitigate these challenges for the Muslim athletes.

From food intake to hydration levels, as well as altered training schedules, how do professional athletes and those gearing up for their pro debuts maintain high levels of fitness during the spiritual month? Khaleej Times spoke to MMA fighters, Jiu-Jitsu athletes, their coaches, as well as nutrition experts to understand how faith powers their performance levels.

Modifying the intensity and duration of your workouts to match your energy levels during fasting then becomes key, says Skyler Meyers, fitness professional and manager of the UFC Gym in Dubai.“I would tell my fasting clients to focus on maintaining rather than increasing performance levels during Ramadan. Shorter, high-intensity workouts or split sessions may be more manageable during this time.”

“Always be mindful of how your body responds to fasting and adjust your training according to how you feel. If you start feeling fatigued or dizzy, consider reducing the intensity or taking a rest day instead.”

During Ramadan, it's best to consider scheduling workouts during non-fasting hours, such as after Iftar or before Suhoor.“This allows you to fuel your body before and after training, whether it's a light workout or intense training sessions such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) or other forms of martial arts,” says Meyers.

Should athletes adjust their training schedules?

Athletes have their uniqueness during fasting and how they feel best differs from person to person.“My job is to adapt everyone to what the training requires in order to maintain technical and physical levels. I believe that during Ramadan, it's more about adapting schedules,” says Ramon Lemos, head of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team.“That's why we train after iftar. We don't train while fasting, thus avoiding the risk of muscle loss due to being without an energy source.”

Ramon Lemos, head of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team

Scheduling workouts before suhoor is also recommended, says Meyers.“This allows you to fuel your body before and after training, whether it's a light workout or intense training sessions such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu or other forms of martial arts.”

Bashayer Al Matrooshi, who's part of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, hasn't compromised on her training routine, except for adjusting the timing to post-iftar.“I train only after iftar,” says the 23-year-old.“I haven't made any changes to the training routine, only to the timing. We train from 9pm to 10:30pm daily during Ramadan.”

However, staying active throughout the day is still important, says Balqees Al Hashemi, also part of the national team.“Before breaking my fast, I engage in drills to stay active. Following the breaking of my fast at 9pm, I proceed with Jiu-Jitsu training, and upon completion, I head to the gym for further workouts,” says the 19-year-old Emirati athlete, who won gold at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship held in the Mongolian capital last year.

"Self-confidence is the key to maintaining focus and staying motivated. I always remind myself that I can achieve anything if I believe in myself" - Balqees Al Hashemi, UAE National Team Member Different discipline, different approach

What's important to note is that there's no one-size-fits-all approach to training during the fasting period. While Jiu Jitsu athletes may opt for a workout after breaking their fast or before, MMA fighter Abdullah Al Qahtani, hailing from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, prefers to undertake two training sessions per day during the holy month.

Shifting from his regular training hours of 8am to noon and 6pm to 9pm, his Ramadan training schedule includes a 2-hour session before iftar and a more elaborate session after breaking the fast.“The first session is not very hard; it's more technical, just drills. Then at night, after iftar, I have the hardcore training, like conditioning or spine exercises, from around 10-11pm till 2am,” reveals Al Qahtani, a lightweight fighter signed by PFL.

"The first session is not very hard; it's more technical, just drills. Then at night, after iftar, I have the hardcore training, like conditioning or spine exercises, from around 10-11pm till 2am" - Abdullah Al Qahtani, MMA fighter

Adding to that, amateur MMA fighter Malik Basahel, 22, mentions,“If I'm training before Iftar, which is before breaking my fast, I opt for a low or medium intensity workout because I may not be fully fuelled and hydrated, which can lead to fatigue and increase the risk of injuries.”

“I tend not to compete during Ramadan because I am unable to train normally, and cutting weight would be difficult and potentially unsafe while fasting,” adds the Saudi fighter, who's currently pursuing his undergraduate studies at University of Leeds, UK, while simultaneously preparing for a professional career in the sport.

To this, Hattan Alsaif, who recently made history becoming the first Saudi woman to sign a professional MMA league, adds,“Three hours before iftar, I conduct my training session, then I break my fast, and after iftar, I have another training session. When you have a goal in mind, there's no stopping.”

"Being able to fast and train simultaneously makes you much more resilient" - Hattan Alsaif, MMA fighter What should athletes eat?

Maintaining fitness levels while fasting during Ramadan requires careful planning and attention to nutrition.“During Ramadan, athletes should focus on consuming nutrient-dense foods that provide sustained energy, support muscle recovery, and promote overall health,” says Dr Henna Kutty, lifestyle medicine specialist and holistic health coach.

Paying attention to consuming nutrient-rich foods during Suhoor and Iftar to support training and recovery is vital, adds Meyers.“It's important to incorporate complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats to supply sustained energy and support muscle repair.”

Jiu-Jitsu athletes require a significant amount of energy and carbohydrate storage, says Zeina Soueidan, a Lebanese nutritionist based in the UAE.“The amount of food intake depends on training and competition frequency. Professional athletes should spread their food intake over 2-3 meals from iftar to suhoor."

"Ideally, a balanced iftar with various food groups and suhoor rich in protein ensure they have sufficient energy to maintain muscle strength. They require protein for recovery to maintain and build muscle strength," she adds.

"The amount of food intake depends on training and competition frequency. Professional athletes should spread their food intake over 2-3 meals from iftar to suhoor" - Zeina Soueidan, nutritionist

Soueidan, who also runs a food counter called Hook'd at the Gracie Humaita BJJ gym in Al Safa, Dubai, further adds,“In competitions, the requirements differ because athletes will need simpler carbohydrates that can be used immediately. However, they also need complex carbohydrates stored to sustain training. These are the two main differences.”

From suhoor to iftar

For suhoor, Dr Kutty recommends complex carbohydrates like grains oats, brown rice, and whole wheat bread to provide sustained energy throughout the day with a combination of lean protein sources such as eggs, yoghurt, cottage cheese, or lean meats, which help repair and build muscles and healthy fats, such as nuts, seeds, avocado for sustained energy.

“For iftar, it's absolutely important to start with hydrating foods, such as water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges to help rehydrate the body,” she adds.

Throughout the period of fasting, Al Hashemi adheres to her diet plan meticulously, with guidance from her nutritionist.“Should I sense a decline in energy levels, I promptly consult my nutritionist for necessary adjustments,” she adds.

Malik Basahel, amateur MMA fighter

Before and after breaking the fast, supplements such as fatty acids, omegas as well as protein bars, protein shakes, and carbohydrate-based energy supplements can also assist athletes in meeting their nutritional needs.“At suhoor, I make sure I take all my supplements with the food and at iftar, I take what my body needs: protein, carbs, and fats,” says Al Qahtani.

Al Matrooshi, on the other hand, opts for a light meal during iftar, beginning with suna dates and water, then gradually hydrating with water.“I start with smaller meals, then increase them. I have a heavy meal only after Isha (the prayer)”

For snacking, Dr Kutty recommends they opt for nutrient-dense snacks like Greek yoghurt with berries, a handful of nuts, or a piece of fruit with nut butter between meals to maintain energy levels and prevent overeating during iftar.

How important is hydration?

Hydration is also crucial during this period, making hydrating drinks essential for replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes.“In Ramadan, the big issue is that we don't drink enough liquids. We are training, and we need water so dehydration becomes a main concern,” says Al Qahtani.“Before fasting, I drink 5-6 litres of water.”

To this, Alsaif adds,“Ramadan aids me in my diet due to fasting, but it's harder to stay hydrated. But you can spread out the time for drinking water after iftar and make sure you're hydrating yourself sufficiently through that period.”

Hattan Alsaif

Athletes need to continue their liquid intake from the moment they break their fast until the next day, says Soueidan.“This includes water, coconut water, fresh juices, green juices, beetroot, oranges, fruits, vegetables, fibres, nuts, seeds, healthy fats, protein, omega-3s, and fatty acids to support vital functions.”

Faith and fitness

The holy month holds great significance in Islam, serving as a time for self-discipline, spiritual growth, and strengthening one's relationship with God and the community. Though training alongside maintaining their fasting rituals requires the athletes to go the extra mile, it is their faith that powers their performance levels.

“Ramadan isn't just a fast; it's a journey of discipline, resilience, and spiritual growth. For athletes, it's an opportunity to harness inner strength, sharpen focus, and elevate performance to new heights,” says Dr Kutty.

"Ramadan isn't just a fast; it's a journey of discipline, resilience, and spiritual growth. For athletes, it's an opportunity to harness inner strength and sharpen focus" - Dr Henna Kutty, lifestyle medicine specialist

According to Alsaif, who's gearing up to make her professional fight debut this year with PFL Mena,“Being able to fast and train simultaneously makes you much more resilient”.“It's not easy, to be honest, but I do it proudly because it gives me immense self-confidence, making me stronger for it.”

To this, Al Matrooshi adds,“Faith in God gives a strong mindset, which is crucial for Jiu-Jitsu athletes like us. There's no better time than Ramadan to get closer to God and keep ourselves strong.”

Ultimately, self-confidence and staying confident are crucial for young athletes.“Self-confidence is the key to maintaining focus and staying motivated. I always remind myself that I can achieve anything if I believe in myself,” says Al Hashemi.

“I make sure to keep my mind focused and stay disciplined because after Ramadan, I want to return to competing. Additionally, I aim to improve as a fighter and athlete. That's my motivation,” Basahel adds.

...