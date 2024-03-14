Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) A$140.5M Tranche 1 Placement Successfully Completed

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to confirm that Tranche 1 of the Placement announced on 11 March 2024 (Placement) has been successfully completed.

Accordingly, the Company has today issued 114,706,334 ordinary fully paid shares (Shares) to qualified, institutional, sophisticated and professional investors at A$1.225 per Share to raise approximately A$140 (before costs).

Commenting on the successful first tranche of the Placement, Deep Yellow's Managing Director & CEO, John Borshoff said:

"It is worth reiterating that the Placement, commencing with the completion of this Tranche 1, puts Deep Yellow in a strong financial position, ready to take on the next phase of the Company's growth.

"With our strong positioning, I feel shareholders will benefit greatly while we are building Deep Yellow into a company that I believe will become highly significant on the global uranium supply scene.

"We are confident in completing Tranche 2 of the Placement following a general meeting in or around late April 2024, and raising a further A$30M from the Share Purchase Plan, which will allow eligible shareholders to participate in this capital raising."





