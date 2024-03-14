New 'Kung Fu Panda' Kicks All Comers To Top N.America Box Office

Jack Black, who provides the voice of giant panda Po in ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’, attends the film’s Los Angeles premiere on March 3 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) LOS ANGELES -“Kung Fu Panda 4” opened at the top of the North American box office this weekend and“Dune: Part Two” became the year's first film to pass the $150 million mark domestically as movie-world glitterati gathered in Hollywood for Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

“Panda”, a martial-arts comedy from DreamWorks and Universal, took in an estimated $58.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, as Hollywood saw some improving results following a wan start to the year.

The film's numbers were good enough - for part four of an animated series - to earn it a spot in an“elite” group including“Toy Story”,“Despicable Me/Minions”,“Ice Age” and“Shrek”, said analyst David A. Gross. Jack Black voices panda Po as he battles a shape-shifting enemy.

Denis Villeneuve's epic“Dune” sequel from Warner Bros. meantime enjoyed a strong second weekend, earning a solid $46 million. That pushed the domestic total for the extravagant sci-fi flick with its lavish cast to $157 million. It has taken in an additional $210 million internationally

“Imaginary”, a new horror film from Blumhouse Productions and Lionsgate, came in third at $10 million - not a huge figure, but one nearly equaling its modest production cost, a formula that keeps the horror films coming. DeWanda Wise plays Jessica, who rediscovers her childhood teddy bear Chauncey - only to learn he's not nearly as cute and cuddly as she once thought - certainly no Paddington or Pooh.

Fourth spot, with $7.6 million, went to Angel Studios' new faith-based drama“Cabrini”, about a Catholic nun in 19th-century New York who clashed with politicians and church officials while trying to care for poverty-stricken immigrants. Cristiana Dell'Anna plays Mother Frances Cabrini, who was canonised long after her death.

And in fifth place, slipping three spots from last weekend, was Paramount's biopic“Bob Marley: One Love”, at $4.1 million. Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the iconic reggae singer in the surprise box office hit, which has now taken in $89.3 million in North America.

There was some good news for those gathering in Hollywood: the domestic box office was down just three percent this week from a three-year pre-pandemic average, Gross said -“good numbers” after a pallid January and February.