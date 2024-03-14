King Joins Army Personnel At Southern Military Region For Iftar

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Wednesday joined army personnel at the Southern Military Region's Prince Zeid Bin Al Hussein 93rd Mechanised Brigade for iftar.

His Majesty expressed pride in JAF personnel, commending their readiness and professionalism, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King and the attendees performed the maghreb prayer.









