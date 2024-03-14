Vatican Secretary Archbishop Concludes Official Visit To Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - The Holy See secretary for relations with states and international organisations archbishop, Paul Richard Gallagher, has concluded his four-day official visit to Jordan, during which he met with His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Crown Prince Hussein

and held a joint conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

During his tour, Archbishop Gallagher also met with Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa and presided at a celebratory Mass attended by the heads of the Catholic churches in the Holy Land.



During the Mass, he conveyed greetings from Pope Francis and praised the relations between the Vatican and Jordan.

When asked about his visit to Amman, in an interview with Father Rifat Bader, director of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media, Archbishop Gallagher commended the long-lasting Vatican-Jordanian relations, which were officially established on 3 March 1994, during the reign of His Majesty, the late King Hussein and Pope John Paul II.

He also praised the historical, religious and cultural importance of Jordan, which he considered part of the Holy Land.

During his visits to various sites, including the Baptismal Site of Jesus Christ (Bethany Beyond the Jordan), Mount Nebo and Mukawir Castle, he lauded the Kingdom's efforts in the field of religious tourism.

Archbishop Gallagher also conveyed financial support from Pope Francis to Caritas Jordan to provide food aid to those in need in the war-torn Gaza Strip.



