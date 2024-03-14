Netlist To Attend 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Irvine, 03/14/2024 / 16:20, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Netlist, Inc.
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the Company will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference. Netlist will participate in 1-on-1 meetings on Monday, March 18th. Investors who wish to meet with the Company should notify their Roth representative.
About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist has consistently driven innovation in the field of cutting-edge enterprise memory and storage, empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit .
For more information, please contact:
Investors/Media
The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
...
(212) 739-6729
SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.
03/14/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG
MENAFN14032024004691010666ID1107980135
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.