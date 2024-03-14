Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Names Experienced Corporate Finance Exec As New CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has appointed a new chief financial officer. The company announced that, effective immediately, Nelson Cabatuan, CPA, will serve in the position, which also entails being a member of Lexaria's executive leadership team. Cabatuan brings more than 15 years of corporate finance and operations experience in the life sciences industry. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of finance and operations at Rain Oncology Inc., a late-stage precision oncology biotech company. In that position, he was pivotal in building and leading the company's financial organization, resulting in significant growth while he was there. Cabatuan also held several positions at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., including vice president finance.“Nelson's deep financial leadership experience will be instrumental to the execution of Lexaria's long-term growth strategy as we continue to maximize the potential use of our DehydraTECH platform for GLP-1 and other therapeutic applications with high unmet medical needs,” said Lexaria Bioscience CEO Chris Bunka in the press release.“On behalf of the entire Lexaria team, I'm thrilled to welcome Nelson as our CFO.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

