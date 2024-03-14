420 With CNW - Research Finds 7 In 10 Americans Live In States With Legal Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Despite federal prohibition, cannabis has gained legal status across many of the states in the United States, whether for recreational or medical use. According to recent research from the Pew Research Center,

a majority of Americans, approximately 74% , now reside in states where cannabis is permissible in some form. Among these, about 54% live in states where recreational use is allowed.

Currently, a significant portion of states - 24, along with the District of Columbia - have given the green light to recreational cannabis. Furthermore, 14 states have...

