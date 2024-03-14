Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners Continues Collaboration With IBN As Corporate Communications Partner For 36Th Annual Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners (Roth MKM), a relationship-driven investment bank dedicated to serving growth companies and their investors, has selected IBN as a media sponsor for next week's 36th Annual Roth Conference. The partnership is a continued collaboration as IBN, an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, has provided corporate communications and coverage for Roth events previously. The 36th Annual Roth Conference is scheduled for March 17–19, 2024, in Laguna Niguel, California. The ROTH event creates an ideal opportunity for executives from an estimated 500 selected companies to engage with potential investors during meaningful one-on-one and small-group discussions; the conference agenda also includes fireside chats and insightful interactive industry panels. As a media sponsor, IBN will use its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase and expand the visibility and recognition of the conference across various digital channels.

“For decades, ROTH has been a leader in transactions management, advisory services, and research,” said IBN director of investor communications Jonathan Keim IN THE PRESS RELEASE.“Its flagship annual conference remains one of the most respected and anticipated events in the financial space. We will leverage our extensive networks, comprising thousands of downstream publishers and social media channels, to engage millions of online investors.”

About Roth Capital Partners

LLC

Roth Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held, employee-owned organization that maintains offices throughout the United States. For more information about this company, please visit .

