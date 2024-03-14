Noted Qatari Media Personality Dr Rabia Al-Kuwari Passes Away

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari journalist and writer, Dr Rabia bin Sabah al-Kuwari, passed away at the age of 62 on Thursday.

He had a long and distinguished career in the media field.

His son Sabah bin Rabia al-Kuwari announced - through his account on the X platform - the death of his father.

Dr Rabia was one of the prominent media figures in Qatar and the region. He also worked as a lecturer at Qatar University and as director of the Media Department of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Condoling his death, his colleagues said: "He was an active man dear to our hearts, who left a meaningful impact in the fields of culture and journalism. He served his country with the utmost thought and strength. He left us with his head held high, God willing, to the abode of truth, accompanied by people's love and prayers. God honoured him and chose for him to die in the blessed days of Ramadan. May he rest in peace."

