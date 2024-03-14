Bath & Body Works Named To Forbes List Of“Customer Experience All Stars”

(MENAFN- 3BL) March 14, 2024 /3BL/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Forbes' list ofCustomer Experience All Stars.

In partnership with the data analysis company HundredX, Forbes surveyed 175,000 U.S.-based consumers who rated 3,100 brands on products, services and treatment of customers. The top 300 overall scores made the list. Bath & Body Works ranked 35th overall and #1 in their category. Many respondents shared their own customer experiences, offering a first-person sense of why certain brands rose to the top. The one commonality among all companies on the list was intense customer devotion.

“Every day, we relentlessly focus on offering an exceptional experience that builds a deeper relationship with our customers,” says Maurice Cooper, Chief Customer Officer for Bath & Body Works.“Care for our customers is at the heart of everything we do. From the highest quality craftmanship in our packaging and beloved fragrances, to engaging storytelling and seamless shopping experiences, to brand defining service in stores and online, we work to strengthen emotional connection to our brand, and increase the value it delivers to all who we reach.”

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in fragrance with the brand's products currently in approximately 40% of U.S. households, and many more around the world. They continue to build on their winning track record by meeting customer demand for head-to-toe fragrance and expanding into new categories including Men's, haircare, laundry and lip care.

A key feature of Bath & Body Works deep customer connection is their award-winning loyalty program, My Bath & Body Works Rewards . It now boasts over 37 active members and offers points to redeem for free products, exclusive access to special events and collections, and birthday gifts to surprise and delight their customers.

In addition to making Forbes' list of Customer Experience All-Stars, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:



America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

Best Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal

America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek

America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Forbes

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.

