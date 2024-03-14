Google Doodle Celebrates Hungary National Day 2024. Check History, Significance, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle on Friday celebrated Hungary National Day, also known as Revolution Day.

As per the description, on this date in 1848, Sándor Petőfi, a poet, participated in a gathering of nationalists at the Hungarian National Museum where he delivered the 12 Points of the Pest Revolution Read: Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee beverage with animated illustrationThis list considered among Hungary's most significant documents, outlined democratic demands such as religious freedom, fair legal representation, freedom of the press, and equitable taxation, the people's passion for the ideals of the 12 Points led to the Hungarian Revolution for independence and the appointment of the nation's first prime minister.“This milestone revolution demonstrated the power of a united people, and Hungarians today remain inspired by these nationalists who fought for a brighter future,” the description noted National Day, the Hungarian National Museum continues to be the focal point of commemoration. Activities include recitations of the Nemzeti dal (National Song), speeches by local officials, and the laying of wreaths at memorials dedicated to revolutionaries Read: Google Doodle celebrates Hungarian-American psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi's 89th BirthdayA tradition involves wearing kokárda, ribbons in the colors of red, white, and green, which symbolize the national flag. These colours are displayed throughout the country and are also featured in today's Google Doodle.

