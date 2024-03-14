SBI Electoral Bonds Data LIVE Updates: EC Releases Data Bharti Airtel, Vedanta Among Top Buyers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the list of entities involved in the sales and purchase of contentious electoral bonds on Thursday. The ECI made the data public on its website following the Supreme Court's order. The top court on Tuesday had directed the Election Commission to publish details of the now-scrapped electoral bonds and political parties that redeemed them on Thursday. The State Bank of India (SBI) submitted the data on electoral bonds to the electoral panel body on 12 March after the SC rejected its plea to give the bank the more time to submit details. The SC in its February order gave a landmark judgement by scrapping the Electoral Bonds scheme. The court called it“unconstitutional\".Catch the latest updates on the Electoral Bond news on Mint's LIVE blog:

MENAFN14032024007365015876ID1107980079