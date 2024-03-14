Former Karnataka CM And BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) at Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru during the early hours of Friday.
The mother of a 17-year-old girl lodged
a complaint alleging sexual assault by the senior BJP leader during a meeting regarding official matters on February 2. Following this, police registered a case against the former CM under section 8 of POCSO (sexual assault) and section 354 A (sexual harassment).As of now, Yediyurappa has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
MENAFN14032024007365015876ID1107980074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.