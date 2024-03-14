Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's 2024 Supernatural Movie Mints ₹108 Crore Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned ₹5.75 crore on Thursday (Day 7).
The Bollywood movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a supernatural horror thriller. It is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. Shaitaan, as per media reports, was made with ₹65 crore: Did SRK kiss Ed Sheeran? Netizens reactShaitaan earned ₹14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. The supernatural horror-thriller saw a 27.12% growth on Saturday and earned ₹18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on Sunday as it earned ₹20.5 crore net Monday, the move saw a 64.63% dip in numbers and managed to earn ₹7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted ₹6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of ₹6.25 crore Read: Hanuman OTT release finalised after an initial delay. Find out when you can watch itWith ₹20.45 crore coming from the overseas market and ₹87.55 crore from India gross collection, the movie has managed to mint ₹108 crore in the first seven days of its release Office: Earlier moviesVikas Bahl, probably best known for directing Queen, also directed other movies like Chillar Party and Super 30. His earlier directorial, Ganapath: A Hero is Born, was a box office disaster with a collection of ₹13.02 crore. Prior to that, Goodbye earned ₹10.55 crore and turned out to be a box office disaster as well: Nita, Mukesh Ambani's 'Bollywood' act at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bashAjay Devgn's last release before this, Bholaa, was made with ₹100 crore and made ₹123 crore worldwide. Before that, Drishyam 2 - made with ₹50 crore - minted ₹342.31 crore worldwide R Madhavan, his last release before this was Dhokha: Round D Corner. Made with ₹20 crore, the movie did a business of ₹4.4 crore. Before that, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - also made with ₹20 crore - collected ₹45.25 crore worldwide: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
