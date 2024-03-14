Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu To Take Charge As Election Commissioners Today

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will take charge of the office today, Friday. They were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Please check back for more updates)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.