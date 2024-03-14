Alia Bhatt Turns 31: Played Young Preity Zinta In THIS Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt is turning a year older on March 15 and as she celebrates her day, let us tell you some interesting facts about her.

Did you know she played young Preity Zinta in THIS film at the age of six?

While many people believe she made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Student Of The Year' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, this is not true.

She made her cinematic debut at the age of six, playing a young Preity Zinta in the 1999 film 'Sangharsh'.



Her uncle, Mukesh Bhatt, produced the psychological thriller, which also stars Akshay Kumar.

Alia Bhatt's role as Shananya Singhania in 'Student of the Year' prompted her to compete against 400 other contenders.



She landed the part at the age of 18 and has since delivered one smash after another.