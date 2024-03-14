Yo Yo Honey Singh Birthday Special: 6 Unknown And Interesting Facts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yo Yo Honey Singh's 41st Birthday is today, March 15. Here are 6 unknown and interesting facts about him all fans should know.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's original name is Hirdesh Singh. He adopted the name at the start of his career. Singh's first Rap song was Glassy by Ashok Masti.

Honey Singh learned DJing from DJ Vishal and won second place in the War of DJs competition.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is Bollywood's most expensive performer, charging 70 lakh rupees for one song in Mastan. His talent and popularity make him Bollywood's most costly artist.

Honey Singh has always aspired to be a music producer. Honey Singh also knows how to play the tabla.

Honey Singh studied music at the Trinity School of the United Kingdom (UK)

“Yo Yo” was picked from his Afro-American friends, which means“Aapka Apna”.

Honey Singh is a great cricket fan and loves driving cars in his free time.



Honey Singh's track reached number one on the BBC international charts in 2006. His album 'International Villager' has become the best-selling Punjabi record ever.