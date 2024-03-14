Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th March 2024).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,654.0
| -3.8%
| 6.4%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,626.4
| -3.8%
| 6.4%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 5,292.7
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 104
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 4.0
| # of Traded Companies
| 66
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 4,524
| # of Companies (Up)
| 37
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 3,204
| # of Companies (Down)
| 16
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,339
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 13
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,651
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 2
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 2
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance
| NGIR
| 0.480
| 41.2%
| 65.5%
| Iraqi Agricultural Products
| AIRP
| 23.000
| 23.7%
| 9.5%
| Trust Inter. Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BTRU
| 0.750
| 15.4%
| 15.4%
| Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM)
| NHAM
| 1.150
| 15.0%
| 21.1%
| Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NRM)
| HTVM
| 13.050
| 10.3%
| 117.5%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| International Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BINT
| 0.800
| -27.3%
| -69.2%
| Ashour Hotel (NRM)
| HASH
| 19.000
| -13.6%
| 59.7%
| Al -Khazer for Construction M.
| IKHC
| 3.000
| -12.5%
| 87.5%
| Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM)
| HSAD
| 24.250
| -10.2%
| 12.5%
| Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
| BIME
| 0.100
| -9.1%
| -16.7%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Al-Mansour Bank
| BMNS
| 1,367.8
| 1,036.2
| 25.8%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 755.0
| 572.0
| 14.3%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 589.4
| 446.5
| 11.1%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 543.9
| 412.1
| 10.3%
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 364.5
| 276.1
| 6.9%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 1,546
| 3,068.5
| 2,324.6
| 58.0%
| Telecom
| 359
| 755.1
| 572.0
| 14.3%
| Industry
| 599
| 592.3
| 448.7
| 11.2%
| Agriculture
| 330
| 370.8
| 280.9
| 7.0%
| Services
| 216
| 298.2
| 225.9
| 5.6%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 100
| 186.2
| 141.0
| 3.5%
| Insurance
| 52
| 21.6
| 16.4
| 0.4%
| Investment
| 2
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 3,204
| 5,292.7
| 4,009.6
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that the Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) has formally joined the 'My Account' financial inclusion initiative, alongside Bank of Beirut and the Arab Countries (BBAC), Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH), National Bank of Iraq (BNOI), and Region Trade Bank (BRTB). (Iraq Business News) ISX requested Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Mar. 11 and Mar. 12.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Mar. 12 after holding its AGM on Feb. 14 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX will suspend trading of Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) starting Mar. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) starting Mar. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 3 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
