Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th March 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,654.0 -3.8% 6.4% RSISX USD Index 1,626.4 -3.8% 6.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 5,292.7 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 104 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.0 # of Traded Companies 66 Traded Shares (mn)/d 4,524 # of Companies (Up) 37 Total Trades (#/d) 3,204 # of Companies (Down) 16 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,339 # of Companies (Not changed) 13 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,651 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance NGIR 0.480 41.2% 65.5% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 23.000 23.7% 9.5% Trust Inter. Islamic Bank (NRM) BTRU 0.750 15.4% 15.4% Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM) NHAM 1.150 15.0% 21.1% Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NRM) HTVM 13.050 10.3% 117.5% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.800 -27.3% -69.2% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 19.000 -13.6% 59.7% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 3.000 -12.5% 87.5% Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM) HSAD 24.250 -10.2% 12.5% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.100 -9.1% -16.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1,367.8 1,036.2 25.8% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 755.0 572.0 14.3% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 589.4 446.5 11.1% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 543.9 412.1 10.3% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 364.5 276.1 6.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,546 3,068.5 2,324.6 58.0% Telecom 359 755.1 572.0 14.3% Industry 599 592.3 448.7 11.2% Agriculture 330 370.8 280.9 7.0% Services 216 298.2 225.9 5.6% Hotels&Tourism 100 186.2 141.0 3.5% Insurance 52 21.6 16.4 0.4% Investment 2 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,204 5,292.7 4,009.6 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that the Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) has formally joined the 'My Account' financial inclusion initiative, alongside Bank of Beirut and the Arab Countries (BBAC), Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH), National Bank of Iraq (BNOI), and Region Trade Bank (BRTB). (Iraq Business News) ISX requested Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Mar. 11 and Mar. 12.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) resumed trading on Mar. 12 after holding its AGM on Feb. 14 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) starting Mar. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) starting Mar. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 3 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

