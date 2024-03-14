(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, received the Austrian Ambassador to Iraq Andrea Nasi, at the Ministry's headquarters.

The meeting discussed aspects of joint cooperation and means of enhancing relations, in addition to, highlighting the outcomes of the Minister's visit to Vienna at the end of last year, and the meeting with his counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, in which a memorandum of understanding was signed on starting political consultations between the two sides.

Minister Hussein, stressed the importance of expediting the signing of the Air Services Agreement after the Council of Ministers authorized the Civil Aviation Authority to sign the agreement with the Austrian side, for its positive impact on Iraqi-Austrian relations, and will open the way for Austrian Airlines to resume direct flights to Baghdad.

On his part, Ambassador Nasi expressed his country's readiness to cooperate in the field of energy, water and economy in order to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

(Source: MOFA)

