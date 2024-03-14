(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By Harith Hasan, for Carnegie Middle East Center . Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .

Iraq's Development Road: Geopolitics, Rentierism, and Border Connectivity

Iraq's Development Road project aims to create an Iraqi transborder transportation network connecting the Persian Gulf with Türkiye.

This network would enhance Iraq's geopolitical status as a trade corridor and provide financial returns, reducing the state's reliance on hydrocarbons.

However, the project faces obstacles, including challenges of financing and implementation, widespread corruption, the potential for insecurity and instability in Iraq, and the fact that rival transborder projects in the region mean countries may work against its success.

