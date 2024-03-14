Date Set To Debate And Vote On Motion Against Speaker

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Parliament has decided to debate and vote on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena next week.

Accordingly, the debated on the no-confidence motion will take place on 19th and 20th March.

The vote on the motion will take place on 20 March.

The no-confidence motion accuses the Speaker of ignoring a Supreme Court recommendation on the Online Safety Bill. (Colombo Gazette)