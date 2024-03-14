Egyptian President, Spanish FM Discussed Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Mac 15 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, met yesterday, with visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares, in the Egyptian capital , Cairo, to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

The two sides underscored their rejection of Israel's military escalation in the besieged enclave, especially in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

They also voiced opposition to all measures that will lead to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, via the displacement of Palestinians outside their land, it added.

During the talks, the two sides stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating the delivery of sufficient quantities of humanitarian relief to the enclave.

They called on the international community to take tangible measures, to push forward the global recognition of the Palestinian state and to support its full membership in the United Nations, which will help activate the two-state solution to restore regional peace and security, said the statement.

The Spanish minister embarked on a tour of the Middle East on Tuesday, with his first stop in Jordan, seeking to“promote a solution to the serious crisis stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” according to a statement by his ministry.– NNN-MENA

