Russia Focusing Operations West Of Avdiivka And Marinka UK Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces continue to prosecute attacks along several areas of the front line, so the situation will likely be challenging for Ukrainian forces in coming weeks.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on X, formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

According to British intelligence, Russia is focusing operations west of Avdiivka and Marinka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. These axes account for 60% of reported Russian attacks over the last four weeks, analysts said.

However, the average number of reported weekly Russian ground attacks on Ukraine has reduced by 13% since late February 2024, when the weekly average reached 600. Russia seized Avdiivka and several villages west of the town in February, but advances have slowed since.

"It is highly likely that the overall situation will be challenging for Ukrainian forces in coming weeks, with Russia continuing to regenerate forces and carry out attacks on priority axes," the update said.