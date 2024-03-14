RLJP MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser Meets Chirag Paswan, Seeks Ticket

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 15 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser has sought the ticket from the LJP-Ram Vilas to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Khagaria seat.

He met Chirag Paswan in the national capital on Thursday after the BJP struck a seat-sharing deal with the LJP-Ram Vilas.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the Chirag Paswan-led faction of the LJP has reportedly got five seats in Bihar including Khagaria, from where Kaiser is the incumbent MP.

"I met with Chirag Paswan and expressed my view to contest the Lok Sabha election from Khagaria. I will contest the Lok Sabha election from Khagaria if he would give me his party's ticket," Kaiser said while speaking to media persons in New Delhi.

On changing side, Kaiser said: "Such things happen in politics. CM Nitish Kumar was with Mahagathbandhan in the past and now in the NDA. I am in the RLJP but if Chirag Paswan would give me a ticket, I would join his party and contest the election."

He also said that Chirag Paswan has a political legacy of his father Ram Vilas Paswan.