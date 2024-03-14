Cricketer Lahiru Thirimanna Injured In Accident

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanna sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital following a horrific accident in Anuradapura.

The Police said that the car in which the cricketer was travelling crashed into a lorry which was on the opposite side of the road.

According to the Police, three people, including Lahiru Thirimanna and the driver of his vehicle, sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to hospital.

Thirimanna was admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital with minor injuries. (Colombo Gazette)