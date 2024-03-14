(MENAFN- Baystreet) Lithium South Development Corp

3/14/2024 6:49 PM EST

Avant Technologies, Inc.3/14/2024 6:15 PM ESTBombardier Inc.3/14/2024 10:50 AM ESTDundee Precious Metals Inc.3/14/2024 10:27 AM ESTFansUnite Entertainment Inc.3/14/2024 10:23 AM ESTAthabasca Oil Corporation3/14/2024 10:03 AM ESTBlackline Safety Corp.3/14/2024 9:58 AM ESTVitalHub Corp.3/14/2024 9:54 AM ESTCuraleaf Holdings3/14/2024 9:50 AM ESTMaple Leaf Foods3/14/2024 9:44 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, March 14, 2024

Stocks in Play

3/14/2024 - 6:57 PM EST - Element79 Gold Corp : Announces the completion of debt settlement and Closing of first tranche of private Placement. Through the approved shares for debt settlements, it has cleared a total of $3.76 million in corporate debt allowing for a balance sheet that allows for growth. The Debt settlement and issuance of 3.76 million shares was approved by shareholders at a Special meeting held December 19, 2023. Element79 Gold Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.29.



Full Press Release:







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks